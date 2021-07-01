ACPS: New principals appointed for WAHS, MLES

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two Albemarle County schools are welcoming new principals.

Albemarle Co. Public Schools announced Thursday, July 1, that the School Board made the appointments yesterday.

Jennifer Sublette is the new principal at Western Albemarle High School. She is also the division’s Director of Professional Learning and was a former assistant principal at WAHS.

Jennifer Underwood is the new principal for Meriwether Lewis Elementary School. She previously served as an assistant principal at both Woodbrook Elementary School and MLES.

“Through online surveys and by participating on our interview panels, representatives of our families and staff helped us to identify the best leaders for their schools,” Director of Educator Quality Dr. Daphne Keiser said in Thursday’s announcement. “We were fortunate to have so many outstanding candidates. Both Ms. Sublette and Ms. Underwood were highly impressive in the passion they showed for their schools and in their optimism for the future, especially following such a challenging year for our learners.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.