Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

ACPS: New principals appointed for WAHS, MLES

Jennifer Sublette and Jennifer Underwood. Photos provided by Albemarle County Public Schools.
Jennifer Sublette and Jennifer Underwood. Photos provided by Albemarle County Public Schools.(ACPS)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two Albemarle County schools are welcoming new principals.

Albemarle Co. Public Schools announced Thursday, July 1, that the School Board made the appointments yesterday.

Jennifer Sublette is the new principal at Western Albemarle High School. She is also the division’s Director of Professional Learning and was a former assistant principal at WAHS.

Jennifer Underwood is the new principal for Meriwether Lewis Elementary School. She previously served as an assistant principal at both Woodbrook Elementary School and MLES.

“Through online surveys and by participating on our interview panels, representatives of our families and staff helped us to identify the best leaders for their schools,” Director of Educator Quality Dr. Daphne Keiser said in Thursday’s announcement. “We were fortunate to have so many outstanding candidates. Both Ms. Sublette and Ms. Underwood were highly impressive in the passion they showed for their schools and in their optimism for the future, especially following such a challenging year for our learners.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case

Latest News

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
Glenn Youngkin, running for Virginia governor (FILE)
GOP candidate’s private equity resume draws scrutiny in Va.
COVID-19
VDH: 680,564 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,419 deaths
New recycling drop-off center at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
New drop-off recycling program in Staunton kicks off July 1st