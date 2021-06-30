Where you can and cannot have fireworks in the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Fourth of July holiday is just a few days away. Depending on location, you may or may not be allowed to add fireworks to the festivities.

In the state of Virginia, any explosives or fireworks that shoot into the air or explode are illegal. Localities in the commonwealth may have different ordinances when comes to fireworks so be sure to double-check local laws.

In the city of Harrisonburg, all fireworks are illegal, including the use, possession, or sale of them.

“What we are reminding people this year is leave it to the professionals,” said Erin Stehle with Harrisonburg Fire Department. “The professionals that do light off fireworks have gone through significant training to do so. Ultimately this boils down to safety and we don’t want any of our community members hurt. I know that oftentimes it’s accidents when things happen but we want to prevent as many accidents as possible.”

In Rockingham County, consumer-grade fireworks are allowed but they must be permissible under state code.

“We have not gotten a lot of rain lately so you should have a clear area about 50 feet even with sparklers and other things that are legal. You should have a means available to douse those with water should they catch on fire or something rather close catches on fire,” Joe Mullens with Rockingham Fire and Rescue explained.

Augusta County and Staunton also allow permissible fireworks that are legal to purchase, possess and use in Virginia.

Virginia Code defines permissible fireworks as the following:

“Permissible fireworks mean any fountains that do not emit sparks or other burning effects to a distance greater than five meters (16.4 feet); wheels that do not emit a flame radius greater than one meter (39 inches); crackling devices and flashers or strobes that do not emit sparks or other burning effects to a distance greater than two meters (78.74 inches); and sparkling devices or other fireworks devices that (i) do not explode or produce a report, (ii) do not travel horizontally or vertically under their own power, (iii) do not emit or function as a projectile, (iv) do not produce a continuous flame longer than 20 inches, (v) are not capable of being reloaded, and (vi) if designed to be ignited by a fuse, have a fuse that is protected to resist side ignition and a burning time of not less than four seconds and not more than eight seconds.”

