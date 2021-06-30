Advertise With Us
Washington Football Team announces free fan passes to watch Richmond training camp

The Washington Football Team stretches prior to a mini-camp workout on June 8, 2021.
The Washington Football Team stretches prior to a mini-camp workout on June 8, 2021.(WWBT NBC12)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Washington Football Team is giving out free fan passes for people to watch the team train in Richmond.

The training camp will be at the Bon Secours Training Center from July 27 to July 31.

Fans can register online at the Washington Football Team’s website and access their passes from the team’s app.

In addition to the announcement of the free fan passes, the team also announced the themes for each day of the training.

  • July 27- Community Combine Day and Kick off Rally
  • July 28- Frontline Heroes Day
  • July 29- Military Appreciation Day
  • July 30- Kids Day
  • July 31- Fan Appreciation Day

From July 27 to 30 the gates will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On July 31 the gates will open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the team’s training in Richmond visit their website here.

