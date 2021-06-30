Washington Football Team announces free fan passes to watch Richmond training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Washington Football Team is giving out free fan passes for people to watch the team train in Richmond.

The training camp will be at the Bon Secours Training Center from July 27 to July 31.

Fans can register online at the Washington Football Team’s website and access their passes from the team’s app.

In addition to the announcement of the free fan passes, the team also announced the themes for each day of the training.

July 27- Community Combine Day and Kick off Rally

July 28- Frontline Heroes Day

July 29- Military Appreciation Day

July 30- Kids Day

July 31- Fan Appreciation Day

From July 27 to 30 the gates will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On July 31 the gates will open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the team’s training in Richmond visit their website here.

