Virginia’s new ABC laws take effect July 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seven new Alcoholic Beverage Control-related laws will go into effect July 1, many of which originated from the coronavirus pandemic.

The General Assembly passed laws allowing for businesses to continue selling cocktails to-go, shipping alcohol within the commonwealth, and creating designated outdoor refreshment areas.

Ian Glomski, founder and owner of Vitae Spirits in Charlottesville, says while the pandemic had many negative effects, it did allow for Virginia ABC to reassess some of its regulations that stem from the Prohibition era.

“It was kind of one of those things with the pandemic,” he said. “Everyone had to reassess basically what we could do to kind of try to continue to live our lives in a somewhat normal way, and those are kind of low-hanging fruit to give a try.”

In addition to the laws regarding alcohol sales and consumption, “skill games” - the slot-like machines often found in convenience stores - will become illegal.

