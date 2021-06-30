Advertise With Us
Virginia Museum of Natural History brings artifact from the past to Waynesboro to help spark excitement for the future

By Chelsea Church
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The opening of the Virginia Museum of Natural History in downtown Waynesboro is still a few years away, but some artifacts have already made their way to town.

Crews were at the Waynesboro Public Library Wednesday putting together a life-sized skeleton of a triceratops.

It’s something the museum hopes will get the community excited and interested in what’s to come once the museum opens.

“People can get a preview of the kinds of exhibits that we’re going to be installing here in the upcoming years, and more than that, in the near future we will be presenting some of our design drawings that will be showing some of the exhibits and the building design that we’re going to be putting here in Waynesboro,” Joe Keiper, Executive Director of VMNH said.

The VMNH says they plan to keep the triceratops in the library for at least for the next year.

The museum is shooting for an opening date in 2025.

