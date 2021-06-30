Advertise With Us
VDOT: Route 250 is open to traffic

Photo provided by VDOT
Photo provided by VDOT(VDOT)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) is back open to traffic after being closed for weeks due to a rockslide.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, June 30, that the project was completed about two weeks ahead of schedule. However, the through-truck ban on Route 6 remains, and Virginia State Police and Nelson County Sheriff’s Office will continue patrols in the area to enforce the restriction.

VDOT says contractors worked six days a week to repair the area that failed above Rte. 250, removing loose soil, trees and rocks to make the slope stable. More than 700 large off-road dump truck loads of material were removed from the slope and trucked to a disposal area.

