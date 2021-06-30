Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Students spruce up Botanical Garden of the Piedmont with art installation

A student draws at the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont.
A student draws at the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Middle school students from across central Virginia are using their art skills to spruce up a garden in Charlottesville.

Students taking part in the Summer Regional Governor’s School program are adding installations throughout the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont.

The “moving art” can be seen along the trails, and is meant to reflect what students see and feel while in the garden.

“They kind of help you along the way to make your idea come to life,” student Hadley Booth said.” I love all the trees around here, and I love what the trees can foster for all of our ideas.”

The art will be on display for all of July.

Executives with the garden say they’re planning on expanding the area in the coming years with things like a welcome center and amphitheater.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
(FILE)
Experts suggest some caution ahead of holiday weekend
"Skill machine" in Charlottesville (FILE)
Complaint: Virginia skill games ban is racial discrimination
There's a growing number of people experiencing homelessness in Richmond, which now stands at...
Richmond homeless population doubles in last year