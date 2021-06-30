Students spruce up Botanical Garden of the Piedmont with art installation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Middle school students from across central Virginia are using their art skills to spruce up a garden in Charlottesville.

Students taking part in the Summer Regional Governor’s School program are adding installations throughout the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont.

The “moving art” can be seen along the trails, and is meant to reflect what students see and feel while in the garden.

“They kind of help you along the way to make your idea come to life,” student Hadley Booth said.” I love all the trees around here, and I love what the trees can foster for all of our ideas.”

The art will be on display for all of July.

Executives with the garden say they’re planning on expanding the area in the coming years with things like a welcome center and amphitheater.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.