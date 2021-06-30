Stormy Thursday. Break From the Heat Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the hottest day Wednesday of this current heat wave, the late week brings relief as showers and storms develop and temperatures cool down. A slow moving cold fornt will approach the region Thursday, setting off showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may turn storng to severe. The main threat damaging wind gusts anf some spotty hail, along with locally heavy rain. A Flash Flood Watch is posted for portions of Central Virginia for Thursday afternoon and night.Cooler temperatures Friday, mostly cloudy with still some showers and a few storms, as the cold fornt slides south of the region. Saturday could start with a few showers, but less humid and drier conditions are expected for the Independance Holiday weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Isolated storm early. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Warm and humid. Mainly PM and evening showers, storms - few severe. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, showers, isolated storms. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, few showers mainly early. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Independence Day - Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Highs near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s.

