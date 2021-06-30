Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staunton family endures Surfside building collapse

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley family was on vacation in Surfside, Florida last week, on a trip they will not soon forget.

Wayne Conner, Abigail Crosby and their family are grateful to be alive. They had just spent the day in Key West when they returned to their motel.

This is what Wayne Conner saw when he walked outside after the condo collapsed in Surfside,...
This is what Wayne Conner saw when he walked outside after the condo collapsed in Surfside, Florida.(WHSV)

That’s when the condo next door collapsed.

“When I walked out, it was just chaos pretty much,” said Crosby.

The nightmare began when they returned to their motel. At first, they thought it was just a storm.

“This big gush of wind twice and then the fire alarms in our building started going off,” said Crosby.

“Windows rattling, building kind of shaking or whatever, like a storm at the beach would be,” said Conner.

When they heard the fire alarms going off, they didn’t think much of it. The family believed the storm had caused it.

“I called down to the front desk, and he was like, ‘no, y’all need to evacuate, the building beside you collapsed.’”

That’s when they saw the scene. “We’re just lucky that we’re home and alive,” said Conner.

When they evacuated, Crosby said they had to go to another hotel. “We didn’t get to go back. Our stuff is still there,” said Crosby.

After the collapse, the family was ready to come back home, but it wasn’t that simple.

“We had to find another vehicle to get home and everything,” said Crosby.

Conner says the stuff they brought is the least of their worries.

“We got to leave there with us,” he said. “All that other stuff can be replaced.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Embrace Waynesboro is hoping for a lot of community support.
Local nonprofit hopes for community “embrace”
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond