State Fair of Virginia returns in fall 2021 with fan favorites!

By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The State Fair of Virginia will be returning for fall 2021.

The fair will return with fan favorites such as midway rides, racing pigs, live music, chainsaw artist Ben Risney and two nights of rodeo. Artist, culinary and horticulture contests will also take place at the fair.

Safety guidelines will be put in place for guests to follow.

The state fair will run from September 24 through October 3 at The Meadow Event Park.

Ticket sales online will begin on September 1. For ticket information and other details, click here.

