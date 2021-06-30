Post 74 will not play American Legion Baseball in 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Legion Post 74 baseball team has been one of the most successful in the commonwealth over the last decade.

The team has won the state championship in four of the last seven tournaments, but for the second summer in a row, there will be no Legion baseball in Albemarle County.

The American Legion Post 74 baseball team has routinely attracted some of the best baseball players to come through Central Virginia, with guys like Ethan Murray, Adam Hackenberg, and Jake Haney playing for the 2017 state champions.

Head coach Eric Miles says, “That particular group wanted to come together and play one last summer together, and they really had a blast doing it. I didn’t have to coach them at all. It was just show up with a bucket of balls, give them some drills to do, and let them refine their game.”

The entire American Legion season was canceled last summer, due to COVID-19.

Post 74 has opted to sit out this year.

The high school season ended late, which will give American Legion teams a very short regular season, and when other teams from their district dropped out, the writing was on the wall for 2021.

Miles says, “You’re looking at two to three hours worth of traveling, during the week, to play a league game. That makes it difficult. The Legionnaires I talked to were like, ‘Maybe we just oughta bag it this year, because of all the circumstances, and come back strong next year.”

For Miles, there is no doubt American Legion Post 74 will have a team on the field in 2022.

“They’re passionate about what they do, and they’ll definitely be back supporting us for baseball,” says Miles.

