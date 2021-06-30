Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in the death of their young son.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two Chesterfield parents have been arrested after police say a child’s remains were found in a freezer.

Chesterfield Police say the remains were recovered at a home in the 6400 block of Lookout Point Circle on May 4.

Police say they launched an investigation and obtained search warrants after receiving information about the child’s body being inside the residence.

Detectives located the child’s remains in the freezer and the evidence taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The remains were identified as 5-year-old Eliel Adon Weaver. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Police say Weaver’s parents, 49-year-old Kassceen Weaver and 48-year-old Dina D. Weaver were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in relation to this investigation.

Kassceen Weaver has also been charged with concealment of a body, as well as the domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female who is known to him. Further details on those charges have not been released.

Both parents were released on bond. Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

Latest News

Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville Race (2019). Photo courtesy Sean Horn.
Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville’s Independence Day 5K kicks off July 3
This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.
AAA: More than 47 million Americans expected to travel July 4th weekend
Source: Busch Gardens
28 rescued when roller coaster stops, no injuries
Dairy Market
Forbes magazine recognizes Dairy Market in Charlottesville for diverse, convenient dining experience