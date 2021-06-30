Advertise With Us
Penn State students travel to Charlottesville for Tom Sox Internship

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four students from Penn State are living in Charlottesville this summer for the Tom Sox Media Internship. They packed up, drove down, and even sublet a house together for the opportunity to work in sports media.

“It’s 100% worth it. The friendships I have made with the people in my house, with players on the team, the other interns, I don’t think I could have gotten this experience anywhere else,” Eric Fenstermaker said.

“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment living with people that I didn’t really know too well before I got here, but I really like everyone that we live with and it’s been a great time so far,” Zech Lambert said.

They all took a chance on living in a house together in a city none of them had been to before.

The internship is unpaid, yet the students still ventured out for the opportunity.

“Not to sound cheesy, but it’s really for the dream. I want to work in sports media, and the best way to do that is to get involved in sports media,” Kelly Warner said. “I definitely think I made the right choice.”

The interns rotate various media roles for each game, taking a shot at writing, play-by-play, radio, video, and social media.

“I was really eager to find an internship with a lot of experience,” Brooke Steach said. “Charlottesville obviously was offering so many positions with hands-on stuff.”

You can catch them on the job at every Tom Sox home game.

