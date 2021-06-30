New drop-off recycling program in Staunton kicks off July 1st

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, people are excited to get back into the business of recycling plastic, but there is a trade-off as it marks the end of curbside collection.

At Gypsy Hill Park between Lake Tams and the home of the Winston Wine Memorial Stadium is the new recycling drop-off center.

“We’ll have a truck for a lot of our mixed recycling, and have a truck for cardboard. Then we’ll have two dumpsters,” said Staunton Public Works Director Jeff Johnston.

One dumpster is for glass, and then one more for trash. “For those things that come down here that really aren’t recyclable and have to go to the landfill,” stated Johnston.

Here’s what is recyclable: numbers one and two plastic, cleaned and without the caps; then four and five plastics, but they need to be cleaned and de-labeled.

“Which can be difficult. I tell folks, if you can’t peel the label off you can always cut the label off,” said Johnston.

The City will continue to take glass, mixed paper, cardboard, aluminum, and steel cans, preferably cleaned and crushed. There’ll be an attendant there to help. One of the questions that remain unanswered is what can people do who can’t get there?

“We will be looking for folks that are willing to volunteer to help their neighbors. We’ll be talking with service groups and environmental groups,” stated Johnston.

And, if you are wondering what to do with your bins from the curbside program, Johnston says to hold onto them. “They still need to sort. And it will make It certainly easier for everyone down here if the materials come down here already sorted.”

But, if they’re in rough shape, the good news is, they’re now recyclable.

Recycling Drop-off Center Hours of Operation:

Monday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday CLOSED

Thursday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday CLOSED

More information is available on the Staunton website.

