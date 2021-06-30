Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New drop-off recycling program in Staunton kicks off July 1st

A new drop-off recycling center at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
A new drop-off recycling center at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, people are excited to get back into the business of recycling plastic, but there is a trade-off as it marks the end of curbside collection.

At Gypsy Hill Park between Lake Tams and the home of the Winston Wine Memorial Stadium is the new recycling drop-off center.

“We’ll have a truck for a lot of our mixed recycling, and have a truck for cardboard. Then we’ll have two dumpsters,” said Staunton Public Works Director Jeff Johnston.

One dumpster is for glass, and then one more for trash. “For those things that come down here that really aren’t recyclable and have to go to the landfill,” stated Johnston.

Here’s what is recyclable: numbers one and two plastic, cleaned and without the caps; then four and five plastics, but they need to be cleaned and de-labeled.

“Which can be difficult. I tell folks, if you can’t peel the label off you can always cut the label off,” said Johnston.

The City will continue to take glass, mixed paper, cardboard, aluminum, and steel cans, preferably cleaned and crushed. There’ll be an attendant there to help. One of the questions that remain unanswered is what can people do who can’t get there?

“We will be looking for folks that are willing to volunteer to help their neighbors. We’ll be talking with service groups and environmental groups,” stated Johnston.

And, if you are wondering what to do with your bins from the curbside program, Johnston says to hold onto them. “They still need to sort. And it will make It certainly easier for everyone down here if the materials come down here already sorted.”

But, if they’re in rough shape, the good news is, they’re now recyclable.

Recycling Drop-off Center Hours of Operation:

  • Monday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday CLOSED
  • Thursday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Friday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Sunday CLOSED

More information is available on the Staunton website.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

Latest News

Bad internet service
VERNON LOW INTERNET CONNECTION
The sign outside of College Inn Restaurant
College Inn holds closing sale
Zech Lambert and Brooke Steach interview a Tom Sox player after a game
Penn State students travel to Charlottesville for Tom Sox Internship
Menu art at Atlas Coffee
Atlas Coffee gets new owners