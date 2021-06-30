Advertise With Us
Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City

France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - Lady Liberty is getting a visit from her little sister!

A second Statue of Liberty arrived at New York Harbor on Wednesday.

It is made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original, but it is not as big as the first one.

The smaller statue is only 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

A crew of French officers followed the same path of the original one to deliver it from Marseille to New York.

It is a gift from France and will first go on display on Ellis Island before it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be on display for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

