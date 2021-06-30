Advertise With Us
Local nonprofit hopes for community “embrace”

Embrace Waynesboro is hoping for a lot of community support.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley nonprofit hopes to get a boost from the community so they can keep their doors open.

Embrace in Waynesboro provides a variety of services to their neighbors, like free clothes and food, as well as a community garden.

The pandemic hit them hard. Now, Director Jenelle Watson says they’re in dire need.

“We lost most of our funding, 90 percent of our funding, due to the pandemic. We need to raise approximately $57,000 to stay open,” said Watson.

Watson says their funding came from churches. When they lost funding during the pandemic, so did Embrace.

They’re hosting a virtual 23K to pull in some support and funds. “It’s a do-as-you-can race. We’re inviting members of our community to walk, roll, stroll, bike, swim, run... just get active.”

Watson says any contribution to Embrace is helpful, whether it’s in the form of money, labor, clothing, food or sharing posts on social media.

If you would like to donate to Embrace or be part of the 23K, visit their website.

