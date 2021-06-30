Kroger encouraging vaccinations by giving away $1 million, free groceries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In another effort to get Virginians vaccinated, Kroger is rolling out a $5 million ‘Community Immunity’ Giveaway Program. Anyone who already has their dose or goes to get one through Kroger’s Pharmacy will have the chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year.

Residents can get a vaccine at any Kroger location in the area without an appointment.

Kroger is set to announce full details of the giveaway on June 30 at 9 a.m.

