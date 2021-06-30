Advertise With Us
Kroger encouraging vaccinations by giving away $1 million, free groceries

Anyone who already has their dose or goes to get one through Kroger’s Pharmacy will have the...
Anyone who already has their dose or goes to get one through Kroger's Pharmacy will have the chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In another effort to get Virginians vaccinated, Kroger is rolling out a $5 million ‘Community Immunity’ Giveaway Program. Anyone who already has their dose or goes to get one through Kroger’s Pharmacy will have the chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year.

Residents can get a vaccine at any Kroger location in the area without an appointment.

Kroger is set to announce full details of the giveaway on June 30 at 9 a.m.

