Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville’s Independence Day 5K kicks off July 3

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville and the Charlottesville Track Club is hosting its annual Independence Day 5K race Friday, July 3, to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that no one agency can do it alone. If we’re going to serve kids better, we have to serve kids together. We’re excited that Kiwanis is choosing to be a partner and helping our children,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge Executive Director Athena Gould said.

This is the 38th annual year Kiwanis is hosting the run.

“Normally we strictly do this on the Fourth of July, but with the fourth being on a Sunday, we’re holding it on Saturday,” Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville Director Sean Horn said. “It’s our hope that will enable more people to come out and participate.”

The event will be held at Lakeside Middle School. You can pick up your packet for the race at the school from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 2, or on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.

The race is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

If you would like to sign up to run or would like to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.