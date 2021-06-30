Advertise With Us
House votes to remove Roger Taney bust, Confederate statues

FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo a marble bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney is...
FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo a marble bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney is displayed in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Taney, who came from a wealthy, slave-owning family in Calvert County, Md., led the Supreme Court in the 1857 ruling against Dred Scott, an enslaved African American man, who had sued for his freedom. The House is expected to approve a bill Tuesday that would remove from the bust of Taney from the Capitol, as well as statues of Jefferson Davis and others who served in the Confederacy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.

The bill calls for the removal of statues such as those of Jefferson Davis. It would also remove the bust of Roger Taney, the U.S. chief justice who wrote an infamous pro-slavery decision.

A similar bill last year failed to gain traction in the Senate, but backers are hoping for a different outcome now that President Joe Biden is in the White House and Democrats control the Senate.

Republicans note that some states are already working to replace the statues that would be removed and the process should be improved to accommodate them.

