Heatwave coming to an end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east will bring another day of hot weather to the area. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to upper 90s, and the real feel temperature could reach the triple digits, Meanwhile, we are tracking a slow moving cold font that will bring rain, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity. Some of the storms that develop could produce gusty wind and small hail Thursday. A few lingering showers may stick around for Saturday morning, followed by clearing skies and pleasant conditions. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated storm, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Early shower, clearing & less humid, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Independence Day: Partly sunny, High low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

