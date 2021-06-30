Advertise With Us
Frontier Culture Museum announces new education center

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Board of Trustees at the Frontier Culture Museum announced Wednesday that the Agency has completed the preliminary design phase for its new Education Center.

“This project represents one of the final elements of the Museum’s long-range plan,” said Peggy Sheets, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Once completed, the new 40,000 square feet facility will enable the Museum to better tell the story of immigration and cultural evolution in the Shenandoah Valley, and America.”

Currently, visitors can explore an outdoor living history museum with 11 major exhibit areas covering over 150 acres. The Board says the addition of this new indoor facility will introduce galleries for permanent and rotating exhibits, studios for education and school group programs, space for special events, and visitor service amenities.

The Board adds the new Center will expand upon the stories, themes, and programs available in the existing outdoor exhibits, as well as increase and improve the Museum’s educational capabilities while serving a greater number of guests by enabling year-round, rain or shine activities, in a fully accessible facility.

“This is an exciting time for the Museum, our surrounding communities, and learners of all ages from across the Commonwealth,” said Megan Newman, Executive Director of the Museum.

“We are looking forward to the conversations and collaborations these new spaces will support, as well as the opportunity it represents to draw more visitors to our region, she continued. “The Museum anticipates breaking ground on the project in 2023, and the project should take about two years to complete.”

