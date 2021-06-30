Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Families seeking relief from the heat with ice cream

Chaps Ice Cream
Chaps Ice Cream(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The hot weather has some people craving some ice cream.

One cool spot on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall was doing brisk business Wednesday, June 30. People seeking relief from the scorching heat snagged cones and bowls from Chaps.

“When it gets a little too hot people try to seek refuge in cool spots,” owner Tony LaBua said. “We’ve had lines out the door some nights from the front door of Chaps to Virginia National Bank.”

There is some relief luckily coming this weekend from the heat.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

Latest News

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
The derailment happened Wednesday.
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A student draws at the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont.
Students spruce up Botanical Garden of the Piedmont with art installation