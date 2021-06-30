Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Experts suggest some caution ahead of holiday weekend

(FILE)
(FILE)(Pixabay)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County have high coronavirus vaccination rates, but as the Fourth of July approaches and the Delta variant surges, experts say you may want to keep your mask handy.

“We’re in this weird spot where we have a large number of people who have been vaccinated in our immediate area, but not everyone,” UVA Medical Center Dr. Taison Bell said.

While the CDC says those who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear a mask, Dr. Bell says there are situations where people should consider masking up.

“I would say for those particularly... large gatherings that are indoors, these are still situations where I would consider trying to do whatever I can to try to prevent this spread regardless of whether I’m vaccinated or not,” Bell said. “Those might be situations where I might want to put a mask on.”

Bell says that if you are planning on celebrating outdoors this presents a very low risk for spreading COVID-19.

“Outdoors is better than indoors, smaller is better than larger. If you are going to be somewhere that people are going to be singing and doing things that could potentially spread droplets, then maybe a little bit more distance would be good,” Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Infection Preventionist Andrea Chapman said.

While mask restrictions have mostly been lifted, the WHO has changed its guidance. With the surge of the Delta variant it says people should still be wearing masks indoors, but Bell says this conflicting guidance has to do with coverage.

“In situations like that it really emphasizes the point that we have a two-tiered pandemic where countries like the United States and Europe, we have good vaccination access, we have lower case counts. But it’s very different in the countries like in sub-Saharan Africa, where you have less than 2% of people vaccinated,” Bell said.

The CDC does not plan to change its guidance as many states have high vaccination rates.

“We are seeing that vaccination coverage across our health district is pretty good, it’s highest in Albemarle, but lower in places like Fluvanna and Louisa,” Chapman said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A student draws at the Botanical Garden of the Piedmont.
Students spruce up Botanical Garden of the Piedmont with art installation
"Skill machine" in Charlottesville (FILE)
Complaint: Virginia skill games ban is racial discrimination
There's a growing number of people experiencing homelessness in Richmond, which now stands at...
Richmond homeless population doubles in last year