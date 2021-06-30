Advertise With Us
Devils Backbone puts micro brewery inside Outpost brewery

Some short run beers made in the micro brewery inside the Devils Backbone Outpost.
Some short run beers made in the micro brewery inside the Devils Backbone Outpost.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Inside the Devils Backbone Outpost, where much of the beers are brewed and canned for national distribution, there’s a new, smaller brewery.

“It is a ten-hectoliter system,” said Libby Roether, Devils Backbone’s Brewery Innovations Supervisor, “and it is the innovation brewery inside of a larger brewery.”

It produces short runs for a new subscription product containing four new beers every month.

“So some of the beers that we produce, we produce to scale,” Roether said, “with the goal in mind to scale up on the larger system, but other beers that we produce, we’re looking to use ingredients we wouldn’t be able to use otherwise.”

“I think it’s new and not new at the same time,” said Hayes Humphreys, the company chief operating officer.

Devils Backbone has always done short runs for its tap rooms, but this is the first time they’ve built up an area entirely dedicated to trying out new ideas.

“At the small scale you have the ability to try things and take risks,” Humphreys explained. “If they’re amazing, they’re amazing. If they’re a mistake, they’re a mistake. We drink it, it tastes great anyway, and you move on to the next thing.”

And your subscribers provide a solid group of taste testers.

“We’re working really hard to forge a direct connection with the customers who subscribe to the program,” said Humphreys.

But four new beers a month? Every month?

“Oh, yeah, it’s a lot of beers,” Roether laughed. “It’s a lot of beers that we’re producing.”

But she has plenty of ideas.

“Well, I don’t want to ruin all the surprises,” she let slip during a tour, “but I do have a really awesome pina colada smoothie IPA that’s in the works.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

