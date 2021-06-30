Cville Plans Together breaks down top comments on Future Land Use Map

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A planning process that could shape the future of Charlottesville is moving ahead as the city’s Planning Commission met to discuss some of the major themes from thousands of comments about the Future Land Use Map.

After a handful of pop-up events, and tons of emails and surveys received, Cville Plans Together is breaking down what community members want to see in the map.

“I think by and large everyone agrees it’s important to address affordability in this city, there’s some disagreement on how it should be done,” said Jennifer Koch with Cville Plans Together.

Here are some of the highlights: nearly half of the 1,174 comments are supportive of the land use approach. 46% are asking to stop the displacement of Black and low-wealth residents by protecting their communities and increasing density in historically exclusionary, majority-white communities.

That’s been mainly heard in an email sent by over 500 people drafted by the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition.

“We received quite a few comments that this future land use map isn’t going far enough with equity,” said Ron Sessoms with Cville Plans Together.

Here are some of the other top comments:

15% have concerns about the process and time of the plan

14% have suggestions on transportation or infrastructure

14% are worried about developers’ intentions

10% are concerned about their property value and taxes

“Property values decreasing there was concerns about that particularly around increased density, and then we also heard concerns around increased property values - particularly lower-income residents being pushed out of communities they loved,” Sessoms said.

Cville Plans Together is expecting that the Planning Commission and City Council will hold hearings on the Comprehensive Plan, which includes the Future Land Use Map, in the late summer.

