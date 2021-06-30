Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are responding to a train derailment that happened Wednesday afternoon in Richmond.

Richmond Fire Department responded shortly before 4 p.m. to East Main and Orleans streets.

At the scene, crews found several flat cars off the track.

At approx. 3:53p, crews responded to E Main St & Orleans St for the report of a train derailment. Once on scene, they found several flat cars off the track. Our crews found no hazards. No injuries were reported. That area is closed to traffic. This has been turned over to CSX. pic.twitter.com/0HAysZDyzi — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) June 30, 2021

No hazards were found. There were also no injuries reported.

Traffic in the area is closed.

The scene has been handed over to CSX.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.