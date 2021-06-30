College Inn holds closing sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College Inn’s busiest hours were usually late at night, but things were lively early Wednesday, June 30. Former employees, nostalgic University of Virginia graduates, and fellow restaurant owners all showed up for the closing sale.

“I’d like to get some memorabilia that was on the walls,” former employee Cole Mohler said.

“I found a prep table with a cutter on it, and I am so excited because I just had to buy one,” Mangione’s on Main owner Elaina Mangione said.

Owner Stu Rifkin announced earlier this month that they were closing up for good, ending nearly 70 years of history on the UVA Corner.

There’s word Chipotle is eyeing the location, which means no more comfort food from the old standby.

“Ever since COVID closed the inside, I’ve been wanting to come back and get the pastrami sandwich,” Mohler said.

Some fans came out in hope of grabbing a basketball signed by Coach Tony Bennett, but not everything was for sale.

“Some of the choice pieces of memorabilia went to UVA grads, some famous UVA grads, as well. So we made sure the people who deserve them got those pieces of them as opposed to selling it,” Rifkin said. “It’s important to us that some of these pictures, it’s like everyone that comes in today, it’s like where are they going, you know? You’re not reselling them on Ebay, you’re not selling them on Craigslist, you can put them in your man cave, you can hang them in your restaurant. That’s where we want them to go.”

Items were also given to The Haven.

Anything that wasn’t sold will be left for the wrecking ball, or donated.

“It’s just a casual thing, we didn’t advertise it, we didn’t make a big deal out of it, we just want to unload what we can, mainly for people in the restaurant business that need the help,” Rifkin said.

The owners just want their tradition to be carried on. Some of the items were given to Belmont Pizza and Trinity Irish Pub.

College Inn may be sharing some of its famous recipes with some lucky restaurants around town in the near future.

