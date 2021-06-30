Atlas Coffee gets new owners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After more than a decade, Charlottesville’s Atlas Coffee is changing ownership.

Mimi Fitzpatrick says she and her husband, Kevin, will be keeping the same menu, but may be adding a few more flavors.

“We love it so much as it is that we want to honor what Lori and Mike have done, and keep much of it the same,” Fitzpatrick said. “There will be little touches here and there to make it our own.”

Atlas Coffee will be closed until Monday, July 5, to make time for cleaning and painting.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.