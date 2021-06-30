Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

AAA: More than 47 million Americans expected to travel July 4th weekend

This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.
This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - AAA reports that more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day (July 1–5), as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.

This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, AAA reports that just 2.5 percent fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019.

This represents an increase of nearly 40 percent compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million, according to a release Wednesday.

Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91 percent of holiday travel will be by car. An expected 43.6 million Americans will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5 percent more than the previous record set in 2019.

With 3.5 million people planning to fly, officials add air travel volumes this Independence Day will reach 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and increase 164 percent compared to last year.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Martha Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.  “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off to the summer travel season. All indications are that Independence Day will be even busier.”

Overall, AAA reports that state travel numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels with just 1 percent fewer Virginians expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019 which set a record.

Nearly 93 percent (1.23M) of Virginians who are traveling this year will go by car. That’s an increase of 32 percent over last summer when just 926,000 Virginians hit the road to celebrate July Fourth. It also represents a five percent increase over the record number of Virginians who hit the road back in 2019, experts say.

“With travelers eager to hit the road this summer, we’re expecting nationwide traffic volumes to increase about 15 percent over normal this holiday weekend. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delay,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst, INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Monday mid-day.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
FILE
Broadband internet access headed to rural areas of central Virginia

Latest News

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
Source: Busch Gardens
28 rescued when roller coaster stops, no injuries
Dairy Market
Forbes magazine recognizes Dairy Market in Charlottesville for diverse, convenient dining experience
Where you can and cannot have fireworks in the Shenandoah Valley