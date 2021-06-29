Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County

The pedestrian, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial...
The pedestrian, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:52 p.m. on Friday, June 25, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 9600 block of Turleytown Rd.

VSP says a pedestrian was attempting to cross Turleytown Rd. when he was stuck by a southbound 1998 Ford Ranger. The vehicle was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash, according to the VSP release. The pedestrian, 90-year-old Isaac M. Stepp of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but VSP adds alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
FILE
Broadband internet access headed to rural areas of central Virginia

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Lily Elizabeth Payne was last seen on June 27 on Grayson Avenue in Richlands, Virginia.
Endangered missing child alert canceled | 15-year-old safely located
BRITE Buses. Photo provided by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission
BRITE Bus fare collection to resume July 5
(FILE)
‘Pump up the Patriots’ campaign aims to upgrade AHS weight room