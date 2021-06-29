UVA’s Department of Cell Biology grows advanced mouse embryo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two scientists from the University of Virginia’s Department of Cell Biology contributed to a new finding that aims to help people further understand how mammals develop.

They’re growing a mouse embryo in a dish.

It now has a beating heart and is developing muscles, blood vessels, and a nervous system.

They say this is groundbreaking because the advanced nature of the mouse presents enough components to replicate its functional organs.

“With a careful approach and discussion with the ethical committee, and ensuring that we are doing things the right way, I think the future will be to do the same in humans and others making a lot more room for medical application,” Dr. Bernard Thisse said.

In addition to one day growing transplant tissues and organs for humans, this could lead us to new drugs and cures for several diseases.

