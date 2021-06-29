UVA will host Iowa in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team will host Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year.

The conferences made the announcement on Monday.

The ‘Hoos and Hawkeyes will square off for the first time in the 23-year history of the event.

Virginia and Iowa will play on Monday, November 29th, at John Paul Jones Arena.

While the meeting will be their first in the Challenge, the teams have played three times before, with Iowa winning two of the three games, including a 74-41 win in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic in 2016.

UVA has won eight of its last ten games in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Wahoos had a record of 18-7 last season, and they won the regular season conference championship for the 10th time in program history.

Iowa (22-9) made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

