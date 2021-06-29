Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA will host Iowa in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

UVa head coach Tony Bennett
UVa head coach Tony Bennett(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team will host Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year.

The conferences made the announcement on Monday.

The ‘Hoos and Hawkeyes will square off for the first time in the 23-year history of the event.

Virginia and Iowa will play on Monday, November 29th, at John Paul Jones Arena.

While the meeting will be their first in the Challenge, the teams have played three times before, with Iowa winning two of the three games, including a 74-41 win in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic in 2016.

UVA has won eight of its last ten games in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Wahoos had a record of 18-7 last season, and they won the regular season conference championship for the 10th time in program history.

Iowa (22-9) made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young
REPORT: Virginia Tech extends reigning ACC Coach of the Year Mike Young
Olympic Track
Reebok Boston Track Team in Charlottesville works toward Olympics
UVA Baseball celebrating its trip to Omaha
UVA baseball welcomed home, celebrates run to College World Series
STAB sophomore Justin Taylor dunks home two of his 29 points
STAB senior Justin Taylor chooses Syracuse