Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Education Abroad encourages applying for passports now

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Study abroad programs are returning to the University of Virginia. However, you better start planning now if you want to go in 2022.

Passport processing times are significantly delayed at about 18 weeks, or 12 for expedited processing.

UVA is allowing a small number of students to join approved oversea programs this summer, but they may be slim.

Many programs are still virtual.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
FILE
Broadband internet access headed to rural areas of central Virginia

Latest News

Entrance to the University of Virginia Medical Center
UVA Health treats first patient in focused ultrasound trial for brain tumors
Marijuana is going to be legal recreationally in Virginia July 1
AAA opposes Virginia marijuana legalization
For the city overall, 46% of people have one shot in them, only about 40% are fully vaccinated.
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says to expect Delta variant cases ‘to double every week’
Located in the historic Monticello Dairy Building in downtown Charlottesville, Dairy Market is...
Forbes magazine recognizes Dairy Market in Charlottesville for diverse, convenient dining experience