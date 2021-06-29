UVA Education Abroad encourages applying for passports now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Study abroad programs are returning to the University of Virginia. However, you better start planning now if you want to go in 2022.

Passport processing times are significantly delayed at about 18 weeks, or 12 for expedited processing.

UVA is allowing a small number of students to join approved oversea programs this summer, but they may be slim.

Many programs are still virtual.

