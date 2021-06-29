Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Staunton residents to endure foul-smelling air

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re in Staunton Wednesday, June 30, you may notice a bit of an unpleasant smell. Columbia Gas of Virginia will be doing maintenance on the city’s natural gas system.

The work will affect Elm Street and Vinson Street, North Drive and Norwood Street, Skymont Road and North Drive, Westover Drive and Springhill Road, along with 1714 Springhill Road.

Anyone near the work may witness an open flame, which will be followed by an egg-like odor.

Russ Bedell, Director of Communications with Columbia, says the flame is completely safe.

“We follow all safety protocol. This is a very controlled process,” Bedell said.

Bedell says the flame is necessary for the project, which is to replace all the steel pipes with plastic ones.

“There’s a brief period of flame in the air when they’re flaring that gas, so people will see these flames flaring into the air at the different locations as we finish up this project,” Bedell said.

Bedell also warns that traffic in the area will be affected, but there will be detour signs redirecting drivers.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
FILE
Broadband internet access headed to rural areas of central Virginia

Latest News

Tiny Tang, Falun Gong Practitioner
People in Charlottesville work to combat alleged Chinese organ harvesting and brutal practices
Governor Northam and cannabis legislation experts join in on a new series hosted by the Tom Tom...
July legalization sets timeline to seal certain marijuana-related criminal records
Antwhon Suiter is leading Tuesday's protest for an investigation and body cameras.
Augusta County body camera protests continue
Entrance to the University of Virginia Medical Center
UVA Health treats first patient in focused ultrasound trial for brain tumors