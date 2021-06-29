Advertise With Us
Real feel temperatures near 100

Cooler with needed rain
By David Rogers
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Slow down today. High pressure is keeping conditions steamy. Real feel conditions will be near 100 today. A repeat is expected Wednesday, but high pressure will begin to move away. An approaching cold front is holding the key for cooler temperatures and needed rain. Rainfall amounts between Thursday and Saturday will be 1″-2″. Conditions will cool into the 70s and 80s later this week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & muggy, Low: around 70

Wednesday; Partly sunny, isolated storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Independence Day: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

