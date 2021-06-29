Advertise With Us
‘Pump up the Patriots’ campaign aims to upgrade AHS weight room

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Albemarle High School have been using decades-old equipment to get into shape.

To give the advanced weight lifting classes and student-athletes at AHS a fair shake in the weight room, the school is looking to upgrade its equipment.

The goal is to raise more than $20,000 to help replace the old equipment, through the Pump up the Patriots campaign.

“We piecemealed it here and there, and it looks that way, and it feels that way, and it smells that way. So we’re trying to create a whole new environment for our student athletes and some of the advanced weight lifting classes in P.E.,” AHS Athletic Director Deb Tyson said.

Click here for a link to the gofundme.

