Nearly 60% of Central Shenandoah Health District residents partially-vaccinated ahead of July 4 goal

A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We are just days away from President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70 percent of American adults have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health districts across Virginia are making a final push to reach that goal this week.

Nearly 60 percent of adults in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) have at least one shot.

Jordi Shelton, a spokesperson for CSHD, said turnout varies every time the health district hosts a vaccine clinic. Last week, one clinic had 150 people show up, but another had only 25.

This is why she said it is important that the health district continues to offer clinics at various times and locations around the district to ensure they are convenient and accessible to everyone.

Now the CSHD Community Information Team will be canvassing door-to-door in areas with low vaccine uptake through August. Shelton said they are doing this in hopes to speak with those hesitant to get the shot and give them the most accurate information.

“Don’t be surprised if you see them knocking at your door this summer. We’re just trying to reach everyone within the health district to get an idea of who needs the vaccine and who still has some hesitancy, so they’ll be going from door-to-door in residential neighborhoods as well as from businesses,” Shelton said.

Shelton said with the emergence of the Delta variant, it is very crucial that shots continue going into arms. She said some communities are seeing outbreaks because of this and they do not want that to happen here in the Valley.

If you are interested, the health district has several events happening this week. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

