Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know

By Jasmine Turner
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On July 1, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana.

“Until July 1 of this year, it has been unlawful to possess marijuana period. The General Assembly had decriminalized it, but it was still unlawful. The police could still stop you, they could still charge you,” said NBC 12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin.

Benjamin says legalization also addresses racial inequities.

“It was clear that the law was being applied with a disparate racial impact. Vastly, more members of the African-American community were being charged with possession of marijuana than in the White community,” said Benjamin. “It was being applied unfairly. That is clear.”

The law allows people to consume marijuana privately, but it cannot be consumed in public areas like sidewalks and parks.

“It will remain illegal to distribute or sell marijuana, and/or to possess any amount of marijuana with the intent to distribute or sell it. This prohibition applies equally to businesses, which will not be permitted to sell, ‘gift,’ or in any other way distribute marijuana,” the commonwealth explained on the Cannabis in Virginia online site.

Along with selling, there are several other things that are still not permitted.

Cannabis in Virginia: FAQ
  • It will remain illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to consume, purchase, or possess marijuana, or to attempt to consume, purchase or possess any amount of marijuana.
  • Existing safety measures will remain in place, including prohibiting use of marijuana while driving a motor vehicle or while being a passenger in a motor vehicle being driven; possessing marijuana on school grounds, while operating a school bus, in a motor vehicle transporting passengers for hire, or in a commercial vehicle.

It will be legal to cultivate up to four plants per household, they just can’t be visible from a public street. The plants will have to be tagged with a note that it is for personal use, a name, driver’s license or state ID number.

Benjamin says Virginia is still years away from the sale of marijuana being legal.

“The mechanisms for permitting people or establishments to sell marijuana that we can now possess or to sell seeds to grow the plants that we are now allowed to grow, that will be incremental, I believe the earliest date that has been specified is January 1, 2024,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA’s Department of Cell Biology grows advanced mouse embryo
Preston Ave Signs
City removes speed signs from Preston Ave
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
City removes mysterious speed signs from Preston Ave
Passenger rail expansion, COVID recovery on track in Virginia