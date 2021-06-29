Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Keeping pets calm during fireworks

Pets and Fireworks Safety
Pets and Fireworks Safety(KOLO)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local animal shelters usually intake 30-40 runaway dogs every Fourth of July weekend, but local veterinarians say there are things you can do to keep yours safe and calm during fireworks displays.

Doctors say it’s best to be proactive so your pet doesn’t try to run away, by making sure doors are locked and windows are closed before fireworks start.

“I know people are excited about lighting them off, but if you have neighbors that have animals, just be conscious of that,” says Dr. Courtney Wiegard, the managing veterinarian at Vinton Veterinary hospital. “If you have some neighbors with animals in the area with a high noise phobia, that this may be detrimental.”

You can also use a product like a thunder shirt for your dog to wear, or putting them in a quiet dark environment and turning on soft music can help keep them from hearing the loud noises.

If you’d like more information about oral medications to calm your pet’s anxiety, contact your veterinarian.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
FILE
Broadband internet access headed to rural areas of central Virginia

Latest News

For the city overall, 46% of people have one shot in them, only about 40% are fully vaccinated.
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says to expect Delta variant cases ‘to double every week’
Located in the historic Monticello Dairy Building in downtown Charlottesville, Dairy Market is...
Forbes magazine recognizes Dairy Market in Charlottesville for diverse, convenient dining experience
Tackling the heat
Crews tackle above-average heat
Centenarian Anne Durr sits on the front porch of the Mayflower assisted living residence.
Lexington woman welcomes cards for 100th birthday