Heat Wave Continues Wednesday. Stormy Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The hottest stretch of Summer weather so far, is underway. Heat wave through the mid-week. Take those steps to keep cool.

Only isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday. The late week brings our best chance of storms and rain for the week.

A Bermuda High pressure off the East Coast will continue to block the main storm track to our northwest until late week. The best showers and and thunderstorm chances will be Thursday and Friday. as a slow moving cold front approaches. Depending on the sped of this front, we could still have storm chances Saturday. Trending less hot for the Fourth of July weekend. Most areas look dry Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Hazy, Hot and Humid with an isolated shower/storm risk. Most communities look to miss out on rainfall. Highs low to mid 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index or feels like temperature. Lows low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, humid, scattered PM storms - some strong to severe. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Cooler temps. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of few showers or storms. highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows lower 60s.

Independence Day, Sunday: Partly sunny. Trending drier at this time. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.

