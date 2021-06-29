Forbes magazine recognizes Dairy Market in Charlottesville for diverse, convenient dining experience

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Dairy Market is getting some recognition from Forbes for the way it weaves different cuisines and cultures all in one spot.

“It’s not surprising” Dino Hoxhaj, owner of Dino’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken said. “At Dairy Market, we can make it anywhere - not just Forbes.”

Angelic’s Kitchen is one of the many merchants at the Dairy Market that started as a food truck. Owner Angelic Jenkins says she loves the new feeling of family across the urban food hall.

“I love that it is an open space for everyone,” Jenkins said. “They have different flavors for everyone whether they want soul food from Angelic’s Kitchen, or Filipino food from Manila Street.”

Manila Street also started as a food truck, but is now serving Filipino flavors at the market. It is the only Filipino restaurant in Charlottesville.

“It’s made from scratch, all of them, and my family actually works here...aunts and uncles and everyone,” Fernando Dizon, the owner of Manila Street, said.

Every chef, restaurant owner, and worker has a different background and different story.

“I’m from Honduras. I moved to Charlottesville when I was 15 years old,” Kelvin Barrera said.

Barrera is the chef at South & Central, which mixes flavors from South and Central America. “It infuses cultures together and that’s what we do here,” he said.

Hoxhaj says the market has something for everyone, even the picky eaters. “Every 10 feet that you walk, you see a different type of cuisine,” he said. “Also, the big, larger families or an entire bus can unload here and be fed in half an hour.”

Dairy Market will soon be welcoming even more local favorites to the food hall, including Citizen Burger.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.