Crews tackle above-average heat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley is feeling the summer heat this week and that means companies that work outside are taking extra care to protect themselves despite their busy schedules.

“You know we try to make sure we are doing everything we can to stay healthy as well out here,” Clayton Oliver with Hometown Lawn Care said.

The team with Hometown Lawn Care starts the day prepared. They said they go through gallons of water and drinks every day.

Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts said the recent stretch of heat and humidity is above average, but not record-breaking here in the Roanoke Valley.

“This is not extreme for our area, but it’s definitely something that we need to take precautions. Nineties are nineties and yeah, the humidity makes it even worse,” Watts said.

Looking ahead at the summer, the National Weather Service predicts even more above-average days, but there’s no way to know exactly how hot everything will get.

“You know I think it just goes to show you that more than likely the rest of this summer is going to be pretty warm, if you’re using this data,” Watts said.

And that means when you’re outside like the crew with Hometown Lawn Care, take those breaks and maybe enjoy a water gun fight or two to help keep cool.

