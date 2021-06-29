Charlottesville organizations call for changes to proposed Future Land Use Map

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A handful of organizations in Charlottesville are calling for changes to the city’s proposed Future Land Use Map.

They want a more equitable city, and they say that starts with affordable housing in every neighborhood, especially those that have been previously excluded.

“It’s been a history of segregation and exclusion and so this is a really once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a new normal where people from various walks of life can live together,” said Dan Rosensweig, the CEO of the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

Rosensweig echoes the proposals suggested in a letter signed by the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition, the Charlottesville Albemarle Affordable Housing Coalition, and IMPACT.

The letter from CHAAHC, CLIHC, and IMPACT. (WVIR)

They’re asking for the map to address concerns from low-income communities and their wealthier neighbors.

“We heard from folks in those communities that they’re open to new people moving in, they just didn’t want this project to be something that accelerates gentrification,” Rosenweig said.

As for the upper-income communities, he said: “They really wanted to welcome people into their neighborhoods but they didn’t think the map as proposed before did it. They felt that it was density for density sake.”

The feedback on the Future Land Use Map and the Comprehensive Plan continues on Tuesday when the Planning Commission is hosting a work session to discuss the thousands of comments it received. To take part in that meeting, you can click on this link and register.

