Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville organizations call for changes to proposed Future Land Use Map

Map of central Virginia
Map of central Virginia(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A handful of organizations in Charlottesville are calling for changes to the city’s proposed Future Land Use Map.

They want a more equitable city, and they say that starts with affordable housing in every neighborhood, especially those that have been previously excluded.

“It’s been a history of segregation and exclusion and so this is a really once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a new normal where people from various walks of life can live together,” said Dan Rosensweig, the CEO of the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

Rosensweig echoes the proposals suggested in a letter signed by the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition, the Charlottesville Albemarle Affordable Housing Coalition, and IMPACT.

The letter from CHAAHC, CLIHC, and IMPACT.
The letter from CHAAHC, CLIHC, and IMPACT.(WVIR)

They’re asking for the map to address concerns from low-income communities and their wealthier neighbors.

“We heard from folks in those communities that they’re open to new people moving in, they just didn’t want this project to be something that accelerates gentrification,” Rosenweig said.

As for the upper-income communities, he said: “They really wanted to welcome people into their neighborhoods but they didn’t think the map as proposed before did it. They felt that it was density for density sake.”

The feedback on the Future Land Use Map and the Comprehensive Plan continues on Tuesday when the Planning Commission is hosting a work session to discuss the thousands of comments it received. To take part in that meeting, you can click on this link and register.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
Skill games in a Richmond corner store. The games have popped up in gas stations, convenience...
Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

Latest News

Rivanna River
Albemarle County continues work on Rivanna River Corridor Plan
Phase II of the Rivanna River Corridor Plan is still ongoing.
Albemarle County continues work on Rivanna River Corridor Plan
UVA Health
UVA’s Department of Cell Biology grows advanced mouse embryo
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
Nearly 60% of Central Shenandoah Health District residents partially-vaccinated ahead of July 4 goal