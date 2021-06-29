Advertise With Us
Charlottesville to hold info session for Belmont Bridge project Aug. 11

Concept image for the Belmont Bridge Project provided by Charlottesville.
Concept image for the Belmont Bridge Project provided by Charlottesville.(Charlottesville)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Belmont Bridge project team will be holding a meeting later this summer to share information on upcoming construction work.

Charlottesville announced Tuesday, June 29, that it will host a virtual community information session at 6 p.m. August 11. Project team members will also be on hand to answer questions.

Registration information will be available on the city’s website calendar and on the project website at www.belmontbridge.org.

The city says it awarded a $23,696,638.60 contract to Caton Construction Group, Inc. for the replacement of the Belmont Bridge.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by January 2024.

