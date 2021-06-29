CAT proposes changes to fight declining ridership

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT), is looking to address declining ridership by adding to its bus services.

CAT Director Garland Williams says ridership declined around 15% over the last five years.

Proposed changes to the system were discussed Tuesday, June 29. They included service coverage to add Piedmont Virginia Community College, restoring evening and Sunday services, and increasing trolley service.

“This is kind of our push to stem the tide of our declining ridership over the last 5, 6 years and put a floor in and kind of allow us an opportunity to build from here,” Garland said.

Charlottesville Area Transit plans to further discuss route changes next month.

