Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CAT proposes changes to fight declining ridership

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT), is looking to address declining ridership by adding to its bus services.

CAT Director Garland Williams says ridership declined around 15% over the last five years.

Proposed changes to the system were discussed Tuesday, June 29. They included service coverage to add Piedmont Virginia Community College, restoring evening and Sunday services, and increasing trolley service.

“This is kind of our push to stem the tide of our declining ridership over the last 5, 6 years and put a floor in and kind of allow us an opportunity to build from here,” Garland said.

Charlottesville Area Transit plans to further discuss route changes next month.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If legalized, AAA said traffic and road safety will be an issue, and because of the inability...
Virginia’s new marijuana laws and impact on drivers
Eviction Notice (FILE)
What will change once Virginia’s state of emergency expires?
Car flipped on its side on Riverside Avenue following a shots fired incident around 4:45 p.m....
Shots fired on Riverside Avenue in Charlottesville, vehicle flipped on side
Waynesboro businessman pleads guilty in child sex crimes case
FILE
Broadband internet access headed to rural areas of central Virginia

Latest News

Clinical Research Partners has 1,400 children on the wait list to take part in the Moderna...
Moderna ‘KidCOVE’ vaccine study underway; wait list of 1,400+ children across Va.
(FILE)
Rent prices in Charlottesville are increasing
For the city overall, 46% of people have one shot in them, only about 40% are fully vaccinated.
Richmond receives $4 million federal grant for COVID-19 vaccine effort
Olympic Track
Reebok Boston Track Club in Charlottesville works toward Olympics