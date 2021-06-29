BRITE Bus fare collection to resume July 5

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Free rides on BRITE Buses in the Shenandoah Valley are coming to an end.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission announced Tuesday, June 29, that it will resume fare collection on all routes Monday, July 5.

It had been operating fare-free since March 2020 by using funds through the federal CARES Act.

“It has been our privilege to assist essential workers and our area’s residents get to their place of work and important destinations during this difficult time,” Transit Manager Devon Thompson said.

Face coverings and physical distancing are still required on buses.

