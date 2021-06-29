Advertise With Us
BRHD & Region Ten team up to administer free STD tests

NBC29's Rachel Hirschheimer getting tested
NBC29's Rachel Hirschheimer getting tested(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic and vaccination efforts forced the Blue Ridge Health District to make some of its clinic services by appointment only. Now, BRHD is teaming up with Region Ten to administer STD tests for free.

“You come in, we prick your finger, and sometimes you don’t feel it because we have a nice conversation while we do it,” BRHD Testing Coordinator Norman Dorise said.

Tuesday, June 29, marked the first time since the start of the pandemic BRHD and Region Ten administered free HIV and Hepatitis C tests.

“It’s very important that people know their status. HIV is one of those diseases that has no signs or symptoms. You can go years of having HIV without knowing that you have it, and testing is the only way to know if you have it or not,” Dorise said.

Dorise says getting tested for any sexually-transmitted disease can be scary, but it is important to do.

“We just want people to know that we’re here, we’re back in the community, and we want people to know that it’s free,” Shannon Meade with the health district said.

You can call the Blue Ridge Health District at (434) 989-3292 to schedule an appointment to get tested for free.

