Augusta County body camera protests continue

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - A group of protesters in Augusta County isn’t letting the heat wave stop them from having their voices heard.

Tuesday marks day 36 for the protesters, and they say they’re not stopping.

Antwhon Suiter is leading Tuesday's protest for an investigation and body cameras. (WHSV)

“We’re going to keep protesting. We’re not going to stop protesting,” said Antwhon Suiter.

The protest took a different route Tuesday. They started in front of the government building and headed toward the Sheriff’s Office.

Suiter says that’s because both the board and the sheriff play a part in getting body cameras. The protests continue as community members discuss comments made at Wednesday, June 23 Board of Supervisors meeting, where the group was protesting outside.

“We want body cams and there are discretionary funds, you know, there’s some money from budgets we feel like, that we know, could be used to purchase body cams,” Suiter said.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve met with vendors, but the Board of Supervisors has to approve the cameras in their budget. The Board says they can’t make that change during this time of the fiscal year.

Even if the cameras can’t be purchased now, protesters want their voices heard.

“I live here; it affects me,” said Suiter. Why not take the advocacy we’ve been doing for other people around the world and do it here?”

He says the last month of protesting has been hard, but the heat is nothing for them.

“It’s not going to stop,” Suiter said. “You know, we’ve stood out in the rain, we’ve had coal rolled in our faces countless times, we’ve had drinks thrown at us.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.