Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help with 2 recent burglaries

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with two recent burglaries.

On June 24, 2021 at approximately 10 p.m., officials say The Meating Place, located on Middlebrook Rd. in Staunton, was broken into. Video footage on site showed a white Dodge Pickup on location during this time. A photo of the suspect can be found below.

On June 24, 2021 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officials report that a storage shed belonging to Stewart Middle School, located on Fort Defiance Rd. in Fort Defiance, was broken into. Video footage on site showed a white Dodge Pickup on location during this time.

If you have any information about these incidents, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office urges you to contact them at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

