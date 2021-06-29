Albemarle County continues work on Rivanna River Corridor Plan

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Phase II of the Rivanna River Corridor Plan is still ongoing.

On Monday, the Pantops Community Advisory Committee was given a presentation about the plan. Some of the priorities of the draft include: creating opportunities for commercial recreation activities, protecting and conserving the ecosystem, and identifying historic features.

“In addition to hiking and running, peddling and paddling, and fishing, county parks, and county greenways can and should be places where our community’s stories can be told - both the story of the land and the story of the people,” said Tim Padalino from Albemarle County’s Parks & Recreation.

A link to the full draft can be found on the plan’s website here. There, you can also find a survey to share how you use the river.

